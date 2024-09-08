77-year-old shares RM23.3m jackpot with children

IN July, a 77-year-old medical practitioner from Pahang struck it lucky by winning the RM23.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 with a System 7 ticket, featuring a set of randomly selected numbers.

The winner shared that he picked his numbers on July 24, including a set that mirrored his wife’s car registration plate, New Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ: RM18 million Magnum 4D Jackpot winner to share windfall with family

“I chose the pair of winning numbers which looked like each other and sounded lucky — ‘9938 and 8388’,“ he said.

Rather than keeping the prize for himself, the retiree has decided to gift the entire RM23,348,049.75 jackpot, plus an additional RM1,680 System Play bonus, to his children.

“I’m old and I do not need so much money, so I will give the money to my children so they can use it wisely to expand their businesses and live comfortably,“ he explained, adding that he finds more enjoyment in the betting process than in the winnings themselves.

ALSO READ: Handyman strikes RM10.6 million 4D jackpot after betting on bosses’ car plate numbers

In addition, another lucky winner from Sarawak won RM406,052.95 from the same Toto 4D Jackpot 1 through an i-System bet.

On July 27, two more individuals shared RM2.9 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

A 37-year-old construction manager from Sabah claimed the majority share of RM2,858,151.75, along with a System Play bonus of RM1,680, using numbers inspired by familiar car registration plates.

ALSO READ: Lucky Malaysian in Negeri Sembilan wins RM64 million jackpot