IN a cautionary tale about the consequences of submitting false documents, a Malaysian man has landed himself in hot water after his attempt to deceive a bank backfired.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his predicament in a tweet posted by @meinmokhtar on September 8.

ALSO READ: ‘Fake degree syndicates ruining credibility of varsities’

The man revealed that his troubles began when the bank decided to verify his payslip with his company’s human resources (HR) department.

“I submitted a fake payslip to the bank and got busted as the bank referred to the HR,“ he wrote.

“Now the management wants to see me next week. I want to ask what kind of action will be taken against me from the company and bank?”

The response from netizens was far from comforting, with many suggesting the man should brace himself for serious repercussions.

One user called Natassja commented: “I’ve had to fire an employee, even though they were good at their job, because they altered/cheated on their payslip to get a higher salary. Integrity, trust, and honesty are more important than just being good at work.”

“I’ve got friends in the same situation. Mostly in the end got fired. Falsifying sensitive documents, especially salary slips will get you nowhere,” angkolXtesla wrote.

Haziq commented: “Of course, the bank will call HR for verification. Sigh, you should have done the job properly.”