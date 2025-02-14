A Malaysian business owner has taken to social media to call out a former employee and her mother after the latter demanded payment for a job that lasted only four days.

Nikmujahidah, who runs a baking business, shared on Threads how the ex-employee—a fresh graduate—had agreed to the company’s one-week trial period, during which she would not be paid if she quit early. Despite this, her mother later threatened legal action if her daughter was not compensated for the four days worked.

“During the job interview, we clearly stated that we needed workers for a two-month Raya production project—just two months.,” she stated.

“It’s not easy to train new people with zero experience, so I gave her a condition that if she wants the job but leaves during the 1-week trial period, she won’t get paid. During the interview, she agreed to this.”

However, the ex-employee left without notice just four days in, citing fatigue and discomfort from standing for long periods.

“Then, the mother came asking for four days’ worth of salary. Lesson learned, never hire someone whose parent is the one asking for the job,” the user wrote.

The employer also posted WhatsApp screenshots showing how the mother had initially reached out to secure the job for her daughter.

After the resignation, the mother returned to demand the unpaid salary, despite her daughter’s prior agreement. When asked to let her daughter communicate directly, the mother insisted on taking legal action instead.

“The mother demanded an average salary of RM1,500/month (not including overtime allowances) and wanted us to divide that by four days—for zero contribution to production.

“From the start, we made it clear that we don’t pay daily wages, but per project. If someone quits before the project even begins, how are we supposed to pay them?

“The reality of being a small business owner—customers aren’t the only challenge; employees can be just as difficult.

“When the mother asked for her child’s salary, I called the worker and asked them to explain what they had agreed to during the interview. Their response was “Huh? I don’t remember. Too many things to remember”,” she vented.

Netizens shared their thoughts in their comments.

One user called damezoetesaida commented: “This is the style of the mother who’s looking for a job for her child because they’re comfortably wasting food at home. People like this, even if their mother managed to get them a job as an astronaut, they’d still quit, saying they’re tired of floating around!”

“Just a suggestion: When staff start work, give them the offer letter to read and sign right away. No need to wait until the probation period is over.

Include in the offer letter that if they resign, they must give 24 hours’ notice and pay one month’s salary. It doesn’t matter if the contract is for just 3, 6, or 12 months, or if it’s a small business.

It’s a more secure way to ensure commitment. This way, you won’t have employees who treat the job casually. I hope you find the right staff who are truly committed to working in the future,” bynuranisshuhaimy wrote.