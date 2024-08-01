WE have seen some unusual job advertisements over the years but this one will require some bravery and a passion for reptiles.

An exotic animal breeder recently posted a job advertisement on TikTok calling those who are willing to look after his crocodiles for a rate of RM1,500 once a month.

“Looking for a worker to help clean the crocodiles’ cage, brush their teeth and bathe them once a month as I am rarely at home due to my outstation trips and my wife is currently pregnant,” Khairul Johari said in his video.

Furthermore, Khairul promoted the job ad as somewhat of an “easy job”, only requiring to fulfil three duties involving cleaning up the cage and the crocodiles.

Not only that, applicants are required to have their own insurance, warning that his crocodiles are very “loving.”

However, Khairul is looking for single women to take on the job, although not specifying why.

Netizens were tickled at the job posting and even offered their services but of course given the fearsome nature of the reptile, many were apprehensive.