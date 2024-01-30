POTHOLES can be a significant inconvenience for road users, not just startling drivers but causing potential damage to vehicles as well.

Recognising the need for improvement, a Malaysian has opted to take a proactive approach to assist road users in dealing with this troublesome issue.

In a TikTok video by @ceoofmarking, 28-year-old Hafiz showcased how he painted over a series of potholes in Kelana Jaya, thus making the potholes more noticeable to drivers.

Using simple yet effective white paint, Hafiz drew large circles over each pothole, accompanied by arrows pointing towards the dips.

Additionally, he spelled out the word ‘AWAS’ in capital letters, providing a visual warning for drivers to navigate around the potholes.

The 28-year-old explained that his primary intention was to act as a cautionary measure for fellow drivers.

According to World of Buzz, Hafiz expressed his hope that the video’s exposure would encourage relevant authorities to address and fix these road defects.

He emphasised that authorities possess the necessary resources, including funds and workers, to rectify the situation.