WITH the rising cost of living, many people are finding it difficult to find jobs to keep up with the costs. It is understandably frustrating but to get a sizable salary or savings, one would require a lot of patience and practise ways to save smartly.

A Malaysian who works in HR recently shared her career journey and how she was able to get a significant salary increase.

In the TikTok video, she said that her first job paid her RM3,000. Joy revealed to Wau Post that she had to live a frugal lifestyle while working her first job.

“On most months, I was grateful just to be saving RM1,000.” She claimed that although handling her money was difficult, she was still able to save money.

After two years, she decided it was time to move on and at her second company, she was offered RM4,300.

She remarked, “Even though I’m not rich, I felt like I was, and I could finally save more for bigger purchases.”

However, things didn’t work out well for her in the company, and she kept a lookout for other opportunities. Luck was on her side as she found another job offering her a sum of RM5,000 where she worked for another two years.

In the end, she was offered a HR position in an MNC company. Knowing that this position would mean finally being able to hit RM100k a year, she was determined to take on the role.

She added, “I know I’d have to make a lot of sacrifices, but it will be worth it.”

Many online users have positively commented on her video and shared their own opinions.

“Wow, that’s quick,“. I took six years to reach my 100k goal.” remarked an internet user,

“Good job, 100k annum is not easy to reach this compensation.” Another user asserted.