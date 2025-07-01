GENTING SEMPAH is a popular stop for many Malaysians, where they can take a short drive, set up a camping chair, enjoy a hot cup of instant noodles, and embrace the cool, misty weather.

However, it’s crucial to keep the area clean to ensure that this cherished destination remains a beautiful place for everyone to enjoy for years to come.

@rulfarhan shared a 10-second video on his TikTok account showing the disappointing condition of Genting Sempah.

In the video, trash was scattered everywhere—from plastic bottles, cups, to food waste.

“Genting Sempah (X), Genting Sampah (✔)” captioned @rulfarhan.

“Even if I want to heal, my eyes hurt,” he added, referring to the “healing” place as an absolute eyesore.

He also mentioned seeing used instant noodle cups discarded on the ground.

The video has since garnered over 41,000 views and more than 160 comments from Malaysian netizens expressing their disappointment with the lack of upkeep.

“It’s frustrating to see. I’ve spent the night here, but seeing all the trash—it’s heartbreaking. I’m worried that soon this place will be fenced off, and we won’t even be able to come here to relax anymore,” lamented laila outdoor.

“I don’t know when people on this earth will change their mindset, throwing trash everywhere like there’s no tomorrow. #FrustratedButTryingToBePatient. The environment has become a graveyard for nature,” commented Rudyzle.

“No matter how developed a country is, if the mentality of throwing trash around persists, it won’t get very far,” said another disappointed netizen.