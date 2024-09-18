THE heavy rain and storms combined with high tides caused large waves to hit Penang’s coast, particularly around Pantai Bersih yesterday (September 17).

Public were even warned to stay away from the beach area due to the dangerous weather and high waves.

However when all had subsided, the people of Penang were greeted with a special “gift” — in the form of trash.

Netizen Petra Burton took her to her Facebook page to share photographs of heaps of rubbish left behind by the high tides.

“Sea gave us back our rubbish,” aptly captioned Petra in her post which has since gone viral.

From the photographs, trash of all kinds could be seen, including hundreds of plastic bottles and even shoes and slippers.

It was truly a heartbreaking sight to see.

Her post has since garnered 1,600 shared and over 300 comments from netizens who felt that this was the ocean’s way of informing humans to take back their rubbish.

“I never understand those who come to “such a beautiful place,” and then casually toss their trash into the ocean or on the ground. Really?! Shame on you,” said a disappointed Pam Smith.

“It’s mother nature giving back whatever we gave us,” commented Nesh Gaya.

A few suggested that they should get together to set a date and clean up the trash at the beach.

“Jom Penang guys. Lets’s clean our beautiful island. Set the date I am bringing my broom and plastic trash bag. Count me in,” commented Suria Zuki.

Hopefully Malaysians and tourists will understand to take better care of our oceans!

