M’sian spends last touching moments with 240kg pet python

PYTHONS captivate enthusiasts with their mesmerizing patterns and vibrant colours. Being sizable serpents, they require specialized care, encompassing a spacious enclosure, precise temperature and humidity regulation, and a diet consisting of suitable prey.

In a recent post shared by @mynewshub on Twitter, Mohd Redzuan Abdullah, aged 39, is depicted savouring the final moments with his longtime companion, a pet python named Cik Kiah.

Redzuan has nurtured Cik Kiah since his teenage years, and after two decades, the cherished python drew its last breath on Dec 27.

Weighing a substantial 240 kilograms, the python concluded its extraordinary journey.

The accompanying images evoke the profound sadness one experiences upon losing a companion who has shared two decades of life.

The deep connection and affection many feel for their animal companions extend beyond mere labels like “just a dog” or “just a cat.”

These pets become integral members of the family, offering companionship, joy, and fulfilment.

While some may find it unusual for a pet owner to feel sentimental about a snake, online users are quick to express their empathy and support.

Regardless of the species, be it a python, cat, or dog, having a pet can establish a daily routine, encourage physical and social activity, aid in navigating life’s challenges, and imbue a sense of meaning and purpose. Thus, it’s essential to cherish these connections while they are still present.