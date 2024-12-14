A Malaysian man has recently stirred up a discussion online when he shared that he felt that living in Singapore was cheaper than during his time living in Kuala Lumpur.

Facebook user, Nizam Nizam, took to Facebook group “Complaint Singapore” to compare the cost of living between the two neighbouring countries.

He first explains that during his residency in Kuala Lumpur earning Malaysian money, he would spend between RM30 to RM60 on meals and snacks outside.

“Even go to a cheap eatery, it’s RM12 for chicken rice,” lamented Nizam.

But he noticed a change upon living in Singapore and earning (their) money.

“Everything in Singapore is really cheap, cheap, cheap,” observed Nizam, adding that he would cringe every time he heard his Singaporean colleagues complain that GST has gone up and everything was “expensive”.

However he then admits that the only actual expensive thing in Singapore is the cars.

Nizam also highlighted how cheap the housing was in Singapore as long as people “met the requirements” and the drawbacks being it was “a shoe box” sized house.

He ends his post showering the Singapore government with praise for their “great” job to keep costs affordable for middle-income families.

“Travel a bit, and you’ll realise your government has done a great job.”

His post has since naturally stirred a discussion amongst Malaysian and Singaporean netizens, opinions differing.

A netizen backed Nizam’s thoughts, “I totally agree, and I have personally experienced the high cost of living in Malaysia, especially in KL and JB. You’ll understand when you get a job in Malaysia (earning ringgit) and try to make ends meet.”

Meanwhile, another netizen said there was a difference to the cost of living alone and for those with a family.

“I was stationed in KL for many years and travelled all over Malaysia. You must know there is a big difference living alone here compared with a family to take care of here especially when you are the sole breadwinner. By the way, why don’t you become a citizen here since you have sung so much praises,” commented Mathew Lim.

