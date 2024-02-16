A migrant worker in Singapore was involved in a serious automobile accident in early January. The high expense of medical care had realistically created a difficult scenario.

The patient, named Mohd Izwan Yusof, had trouble paying for his medical care at Changi General Hospital in Singapore.

Izwan requested to be moved to a hospital in Johor Bahru for further treatment due to his skyrocketing medical bills.

His predicament was brought to light via Farizatul Firdaus’s Facebook post on February 14.

He put up a lot of effort to make a livelihood in Singapore, but the accident in Pasir Ris has put him in a difficult situation due to the high costs associated with the hospital.

In addition, Firdaus started a fundraising campaign to lessen Izwan’s financial burden.

Allegedly, Izwan’s company had been in constant communication with him over the medical costs, but more than a month has gone with no progress.

He was additionally obliged to pay a total of SGD 4,653.95 (about MYR 16,411), according to the medical bill given by Firdaus. Without the help of his employment, he is now unable to finance this amount.

What a tense circumstance to be in. We do, however, hope that he can get the necessary funds and escape his predicament as quickly as possible.