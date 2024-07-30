KINDNESS is a great behaviour to have, but sometimes, people take advantage of it.
Such as the case of Malaysia woman, Vicky Liang who took to her Facebook account to share how her a her curry leaf tree went almost bald due to a stranger’s request.
The man who had stopped by her house had asked her son if he could pluck some curry leaves from the plant she had growing outside her house.
This was not unusual for Vicky, as she shared that her neighbours would come knocking for her curry leaves.
“I tell them to cut the curry leaves on their own and usually, they just take a little bit.”
Suddenly, her son told her to see how much the man was taking.
To her horror, almost all her curry leaves were all gone. All that was left were a few branches!
Outraged at the fact that the stranger had cut so much, she confronted him to which the man replied, “I left a few branches for you, didn’t cut it all.”
ALSO READ: M’sian horrified after discovering maggot in fried chicken
She then sarcastically thanked him before charging the man RM10 for the big bunch of curry leaves he had taken.
The man even had the audacity to bargain with Vicky, trying to lower the price to RM5, stating that he would be at a loss.
“If you’re at a loss, don’t come next time,” said Vicky, before she informed the man that there was a big curry leaf plant at the end of the row of houses.
“Is it the Malay family’s house? I picked all theirs the other day,” replied the stranger, much to her disgust.
She explained that she initially assumed that the man intended to pick a few curry leaves to cook curry, but it turned out, he wanted to sell them.
Vicky’s post has since gone viral with over 3.3k shares, with many sharing that they have had their curry leave plant left bald by such a stranger.
“Same at my house. I thought he just needed some to cook with, but when he left, he had a big bag full,” shared Cally Lim.
“A few days ago, I saw someone in the Klang group posting about how someone also picked all the curry leaves from their house,” said another.
Well folks, beware of the curry leaf picker!
READ MORE: Local woman horrified to find her savings eaten by termites