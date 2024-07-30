KINDNESS is a great behaviour to have, but sometimes, people take advantage of it.

Such as the case of Malaysia woman, Vicky Liang who took to her Facebook account to share how her a her curry leaf tree went almost bald due to a stranger’s request.

The man who had stopped by her house had asked her son if he could pluck some curry leaves from the plant she had growing outside her house.

This was not unusual for Vicky, as she shared that her neighbours would come knocking for her curry leaves.

“I tell them to cut the curry leaves on their own and usually, they just take a little bit.”

Suddenly, her son told her to see how much the man was taking.

To her horror, almost all her curry leaves were all gone. All that was left were a few branches!

Outraged at the fact that the stranger had cut so much, she confronted him to which the man replied, “I left a few branches for you, didn’t cut it all.”

