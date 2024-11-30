MONITOR lizards are a pretty common sight in Malaysia, especially on roads.

However the last place you would want to see these scaly four-legged creatures is in your house or even worse in your food!

A Malaysian woman recently had the shock of her life when a monitor lizard fell into the pot containing the dish she was making.

Huraira Bakhtiyar took to Facebook group Tragedi Hari Ini to share how while she was making sotong sambal (squid sambal), a monitor lizard who was apparently on the ceiling jumped down and fell directly into the pot.

To make matters worse, she shared that 3 kilos of squid had gone to waste because of the troublesome reptile.

“While I was busy cooking sambal sotong, suddenly a monitor lizard jumped down from the ceiling and landed right into the pot of sambal sotong that was bubbling!

“I ended up losing three kilograms of squid!” said the woman in her post.

In her post, she also shared pictures of the monitor lizard in the sambal, not moving and presumably dead.

From the pictures, it appears to be a baby monitor lizard.

Huraira’s cooking misfortune very quickly went viral with more than 5,000 likes and 1,000 over comments from amused and shocked Malaysian netizens.

“Thus the dish becomes sambal sotong biawak (monitor lizard squid sambal),” joked Fikriy Fikriy.

“Haha, yes, it’s like a new “flavor enhancer”! Try it, I’m sure it would taste so good,” commented Mohamad Noor.

A few others also shared in the comments section their experiences dealing with scaly animals which somehow found their way into the cooking pot.

“I’ve had a similar experience too. A gecko dropped while I was frying sambal for nasi lemak. I was frying the onions and chilies, and when I turned to grab the sugar jar, I stirred the mixture and noticed it felt lumpy. I wondered what wasn’t getting smooth, thinking it wasn’t the onions. Then, to my horror, I saw it was a gecko! I quickly lifted the pan and dumped it outside the house,” recalled Zaleha Yusoh.

