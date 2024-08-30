A Malaysian woman was left frustrated after her simple request for a takeaway cup at a Thai restaurant in Jaya One, Petaling Jaya, escalated into a heated exchange with the staff.

Queenie Chan shared her experience on Facebook, explaining that she asked for her drink to be served in a takeaway cup as she often couldn’t finish her beverages while dining out.

“I requested one of the waitresses to have my drink (green thai milk tea) to be packed in their takeaway cup for my convenience as I’m not able to finish my drink and prefer to consume at my own pace to enjoy,” she wrote.

However, the waitress refused without providing an explanation. When she persisted, the waitress walked away without answering.

Hoping for better luck, Chan asked another waitress, who hesitated but eventually took her drink.

“Within a few minutes, another staff approached me but she was in a black uniform which I suspect is the supervisor/ manager of the restaurant.

“She came to me with my drink in a takeaway cup but tied in a plastic bag saying they are not allowed to serve any plastic cups/ takeaway for dine-in guests and that she would help me to keep my drink at the counter to be collected when I leave the restaurant,” she stated.

“At this point I was already extremely irritated and unable to understand why. I asked what is the reason, and she responded with the reason that there’s a government rule and regulation that plastic cups are not allowed to be placed on the table for dine-ins.”

When Chan questioned if there was such a rule, the staff responded curtly.

“She said yes, and even asked me, ‘Aren’t you a Malaysian? You should know better!’”

Chan pointed out that other eateries, like bubble tea shops, routinely serve drinks in plastic cups. Despite this, the manager allegedly doubled down, insisting it was a regulation.

However, after continued questioning, the reason shifted, with the manager eventually explaining that they had stopped using plastic cups due to customer complaints about environmental impact.

Chan expressed her frustration, stating that had the staff explained this reason initially, she would have understood.

“You can’t make false claims that it is a government rule,” she added.

The manager eventually allowed Chan to have her drink in a takeaway cup, but by then, the incident had soured her meal.

“My appetite is already ruined, and this is a very bad experience.

“Is this how you treat your customers?” she concluded.

Netizens were quick to share their thoughts.

“That’s outrageous to be honest,” one user called Mirza Hassan commented.

“Share on maps too!! I always read review on Google maps to help me decide,” Ee Sun-xin suggested.