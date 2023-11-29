A study in conjunction with International Women’s Day 2022 showed that 35 per cent of Malaysian women feel that sexual harassment merits the top spot for issues women faced in the country.

A woman recently shared her experience being badgered by a man just for being seen with a man.

In a TikTok video by Sharifah Intan (@fahhhhhhhh112) warned others to “beware” of a man who had allegedly harassed her in Klebang, Malacca.

The worst part is, the man that Sharifah was spotted with was just her male colleague while both of them were on their lunch break.

“A lot of people have said that this man has harassed women who were seen seated near men or he will randomly knock on people’s car windows if he sees (men and women) sitting next to each other,” she explained in her video.

In another video posted of the incident, the man was heard verbally insulting Sharifah.

At the end, he even threatened to vandalise her car if she came back to that area.