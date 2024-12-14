M’sian woman’s 64-page itinerary stuns netizens with unmatched planning skills

A Malaysian woman’s meticulous preparation for a Japan trip with her boyfriend has taken the internet by storm after she created an astonishing 64-page ‘travel proposal.’

Her boyfriend, influencer Jovin Wong, showcased the ultra-detailed itinerary on TikTok, remarking that, “This is what happens if you travel with an INTJ, especially TJ,” he remarked, referencing his girlfriend’s personality type, often called “Architect” or “Strategist.”

INTJ refers to a personality type in the Myers-Briggs framework, known for being analytical and detail-oriented.

The comprehensive document leaves no stone unturned, featuring everything from a meal budget to a detailed map of DisneySea with pinned rides.

Wong highlighted her impressive foresight, pointing out that even the cost and photo of the locker they planned to rent were included.

The itinerary has drawn mixed reactions online, with many praising her dedication to ensuring a smooth holiday.

“Best girlfriend award,” one netizen called Vanessa Khoo commented, summing up the general sentiment.

While some found the level of detail amusing, others admired her organisational prowess, leaving everyone to wonder if this is the future of travel planning.

“Bro, I’ll gladly buy the itinerary,” AbangInsurace wrote.

“As an ENTJ, pls just use wanderlog! It’s far more organised and everything’s softcopy and linkable ,” Nicole Liew suggested.