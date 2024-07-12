A viral WhatsApp conversation between a Malaysian food delivery rider and his girlfriend has highlighted the societal stigma faced by workers in this essential but often underappreciated profession.

In the chat, the woman revealed that she felt embarrassed by her boyfriend’s job, especially when her relatives mocked her during family gatherings, mStar reported.

“Whenever I gather with family, everyone asks what you do for work and makes snide remarks at me. Have you thought about how I feel at that moment?

“They all laugh at me. They laugh at you right in front of me,“ she expressed in frustration.

Her boyfriend’s response was one of both understanding and sadness.

“I support you with the money I earn from Grab that you’re embarrassed about, darling.

“My heart breaks to hear you say you’re ashamed of me because of your relatives’ comments,“ he replied.

Despite his heartbreak, he reassured her, saying, “It’s fine. In hard times like these, I’m looked down on. I forgive it all.

“Yes, you’re ashamed, but I’ve never been ashamed of how you earn your living.”

Many netizens expressed support for him, advising patience and continued hard work.

They also hoped he would find a partner who truly appreciates him.

