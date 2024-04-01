A simple outing to the shopping mall for a young woman and her friend almost went south for them after finding out that two men had placed a nail on her car’s bumper.

@adlinakml posted on X of the young woman and her friend’s encounter which took place at Shah Alam on Jan 2.

“There were some suspicious individuals loitering at the car park near Plaza Masalam. They even attached a nail to my car,” the anonymous woman explained in her message.

In the post, the anonymous woman alleged that two men were harassing her while she was in her car and “refused to budge”, insisting that she get into their car.

Things then took a turn for the worst when the two men had allegedly hid behind the tree in front of her car to avoid being seen by them.

“When we entered our car, they got up from their hiding spot and walked towards us but since there was another car coming in to park, they stood behind my car instead and watched us exit the parking,” the woman said in her message.

Netizens speculated that the men could have used the nail for human trafficking purposes or to assault them if their clothes were caught by said nail.