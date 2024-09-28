M’sian YouTube couple wins hearts by gifting iPhone 16 to maids

A Malaysian couple, YouTubers Jeff and Inthira, have captured hearts online after gifting their two maids brand-new iPhone 16 as a token of gratitude for their dedicated care of the family.

This touching moment was featured in one of their recent YouTube videos.

Inthira explained in the video that the couple traditionally upgrades their phones with each new model release.

This year, they decided to make the occasion special by incorporating a playful twist—a game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors” to determine who would receive the more advanced iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The friendly competition concluded with the Kakak in white winning the premium model, while the Kakak in yellow received the standard iPhone 16.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the game, both maids were visibly emotional and overwhelmed with gratitude, thanking Jeff and Inthira for their generosity.

“You are not just our helpers; you have become family,” Jeff and Inthira said.

One of the maids, deeply moved by the gesture, exclaimed, “Oh my god, thank you madam & sir!” as she embraced her new phone.

Since its upload on September 21, the video has amassed over 130,000 views, drawing widespread praise from netizens.

Commenters have lauded Jeff and Inthira for their kindness and respectful treatment of their maids.

One netizen called weiji1937 commented: “After all, coming to Malaysia to work means sacrificing time with their families, which is truly admirable. Their presence in your lives is a kind of fate, right?

“Thank you for understanding their struggles and for continually showing them selfless care and love. You have done an excellent job, and many others should learn from you how to empathise with others’ pain and express appreciation for them.

“I truly hope you continue to be happy together. Keep it up!” the same user concluded.

“Great! The two sisters are like family. Thank you for being kind to them. Awesome!” chanchan8736 wrote.