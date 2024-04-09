M’sians dream of working for Khairul Aming after sponsoring his staffs’ annual vacation

KHAIRUL Aming, renowned entrepreneur and influencer, has captured the admiration of Malaysians after his latest Instagram story showcasing his generous gesture towards his employees.

His Instagram story came after New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met up with him yesterday.

The prime minister was on a three-day official visit to Malaysia.

They shared a traditional Malaysian breakfast of nasi lemak, roti jala, and teh tarik at Hidang KL.

He wrote: “Thank you for the wishes, guys.

“I’m sorry I haven’t had a chance to read the comments because after meeting with the PM NZ (Prime Minister of New Zealand) earlier, I had to rush to catch a flight to catch up with all 100 staff of the NYET factory for their vacation. It’s time for their annual holiday.

“There will be no sales of sambal and dendeng nyet this week. We want to give the staff time to rest and enjoy their holiday,” he concluded.

Netziens can’t stop gushing over his generous gesture towards his employees.

One user called Abbas wrote on X: “Khairul Aming is really on another level—after meeting the New Zealand PM, he immediately caught a flight to meet his staff and take them on vacation.

“No wonder some are jealous; while others only reward top sales, he takes care of everyone, including those packing parcels. Some companies just provide a simple meal and say, ‘You’re not even making sales’.”

Disinishoppee commented: “Ughh, I just want to work with him, even if it’s just mixing sambal, as long as KA is the boss! Every year they go on amazing holidays,” to which the previous user replied to say, “There are no job vacancies at his factory because none of his staff wants to leave.”

This isn’t the first time Khairul Aming has done something special for his staff; he has a history of going above and beyond to show appreciation for their hard work.

Previously during Hari Raya, Khairul took his 100 employees on a lavish shopping spree for Hari Raya, followed by distributing impressive bonuses.

He also handed out thick envelopes of Raya bonuses filled with RM50 and RM100 notes.