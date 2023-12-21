A Malaysian man recently travelled to Singapore but a “system error” when they attempted to leave the country left his friend and him RM10,000 poorer.

So for those of you unfamiliar, frequent visitors who drive to Singapore will be required to scan the Autopass card - a vehicle entry permit that contains records of your entry and exit from Singapore, as well as daily costs.

Wei Jun recently recorded his encounter on his Instagram account @the.timestamps where he came across a “system error” at the Land Authority Transport (LTA) office when he attempted to return home to Malaysia.

To his companion, Daniel and his horror, the duo were unable to leave Singapore after being informed that the car owed SGD2,700 (about RM10,000)!

“Their system somehow doesn’t have the record of us leaving Singapore since four months ago, which was the last time we visited the country,“ Wei Jun went on to say.

Additionally, Wei Jun urged the cops to verify with immigration to confirm their exit since the “error” included a big sum of money.

The cops, on the other hand, did not.

“I was told that they were using different systems, so they couldn’t synchronise the information.”

Wei Jun and Daniel decided to pay the fee after two hours of arguing. They simply had two options: pay or have their vehicle impounded.

According to World of Buzz, he was perplexed by one of the LTA officer’s responses when he inquired,

“How could we leave in August and return in December if our card was defective?”

Regardless, the immigration official released the boom gate allowing us to drive through.”

According to the LTA officer, Wei Jun was informed, “It’s not the immigration’s responsibility to inform you that there’s an error.”

“Hope our RM10,000 can save some of you from the same fate,“ he continued disappointingly.