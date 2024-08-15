EXPATS, or expatriates, are individuals who relocate from their home country for various reasons, often related to work, with the possibility of returning home eventually.

In the recent InterNations Expat Insider 2024 survey, Malaysia ranked 22nd as the best country for expatriates, surpassing neighbouring Singapore, which ranked in 30th place.

Panama emerged as the top destination overall for 2024, with 82% of expats expressing satisfaction with their lives there with Mexico following closely in second place.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia is joined by Indonesia (3rd place), Thailand (6th), Vietnam (8th), and the Philippines (9th), showcasing the region’s growing appeal to expatriates.

This ranking reflects Malaysia’s appeal as a desirable location for expatriates seeking new experiences abroad.

The survey, which involved 12,543 expats from 175 nationalities across 174 countries and territories, assessed factors such as quality of life, essential expat needs, working conditions, ease of settling in, personal finance and overall happiness.

It also highlights the varied reasons people choose to move abroad, whether for retirement, career opportunities or other personal motivations.

Meanwhile, Kuwait was ranked at 53, making it the worst destination for expats in 2024.