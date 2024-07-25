IN a recent article published on July 12, Lonely Planet recognised Penang as the second-best destination in Southeast Asia for solo travellers.

The travel guide highlighted the region’s diverse cultures and vivid landscapes, despite Southeast Asia being “one of the smaller subregions in the world.”

Lonely Planet’s list was based on its three “cornerstones to successful solo travel – reliable wi-fi, ease of communication, and accessible transportation.”

In the article, Penang was described as “best for vibrant street food and creative local culture.”

Georgetown was described as a “ treasure trove of decorated pre-war shophouses and clanhouses intermixed with cute cafes and a street art scene that adds whimsy to the sleepy city.”

“And because of its humble appeal, operators accept smaller numbers, which means individual travellers will find it easier to be confirmed for activities such as cooking classes and walking tours.”

“The relaxed atmosphere is only happily disrupted by one thing – the street vendors. The meal-centric hawkers often operate for short hours only, with some showing up for breakfast, and others for dinner. These seasoned masters will quickly whip up a bowl of wonton (dumpling) noodles or Penang Laksa (spicy noodles) for hungry diners,” it wrote.

The state’s long standing reputation for its food was also emphasised, with New Lane, Lebuh Kimberly and Lebuh Chulia highlighted as prime spots for solo travellers to enjoy affordable eats, starting from as low as RM10.

The travel guidebook publisher also praised Penang as a “melting pot of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Peranakan influences.”

It concluded, “For the solo visitor who loves serendipitous street discoveries, the city rewards with its pretty (and delicious) surprises.”

Lonely Planet’s list of top solo travel destinations in Southeast Asia includes:

Singapore

Penang, Malaysia

Danang, Vietnam

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Bangkok, Thailand

Hanoi, Vietnam

Bali, Indonesia