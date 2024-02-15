ACCORDING to the most recent SeaAsia Stats report, Malaysia is the third most populous single nation in Southeast Asia.

According to reports, a staggering 44.68% of Malaysians are living the single life, joining the ranks of singles, divorcees, separated people, and widows.

Only the Philippines and Brunei lead the fight for singlehood supremacy in the region.

The poster, based on UN Population Division data for 2021, depicts an intriguing split of Southeast Asia’s single population, with Malaysia placing third.

The chart defines a single person as someone who is unmarried, divorced, separated, or widowed.

From 1970 to 2021, the UN gathered marriage data on over 1.6 billion singles worldwide.

Additionally, many single people responded to the message with humour, mocking themselves for being part of the statistics.

One comment questioned the statistic’s validity, with a netizen criticising the inclusion of divorced, separated, and widowed people in the Southeast Asia singlehood statistic, claiming it distorts the true picture of single life, particularly in countries like Malaysia where relationships are common.

What say you? What are your thoughts on Malaysia ranked third in Southeast Asia for the most single people?