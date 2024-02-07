IQ, or intelligence quotient, is a standardised method to gauge one’s mental ability through several standardised tests measuring specific cognitive abilities, according to the Reader’s Digest .

First developed in 1912, the IQ score was initially meant to depict the quotient (ratio) of an individual’s mental age divided by their chronological age then multiplied by 100.

IQ is measured from the lowest score of under 70 (Feeble-mindedness), 70 to 79 (Borderline deficiency in intelligence), 80 to 89 (Dullness), 90 to 109 (Average or normal intelligence), 110 to 119 (Superior intelligence), 120 to 140 (Very superior intelligence) and finally Above 140 (Genius or almost genius), according to the Stanford-Binet classification.

A recent ranking determining each nation’s IQ score has placed Malaysia at 38th place out of 115 countries, as reported in the International IQ test.

Malaysia’s IQ score came up to 99.55 per 19565 participants, indicating an improvement of 0.48 compared to last year’s score of 99.07 per 19532. The country’s number of participants recorded a jump of 33 individuals.

South Korea ranked the first with a score of 107.54 per 23616 participants while China came in second scoring 106.99 per 244532 participants and finally in third place, Iran climbed the ranks with a score of 106.84 per 2959 participants.

The study has obtained its results from 1,691,740 individuals from around the globe who took the same test in 2023. The scores for each country’s average IQ was updated on Jan 1 2024.

“The average IQ seems to be generally higher in East Asia. Close to average in Europe, Western Asia, Oceania, North America and North Africa. And below average in Central and Southern Africa, and Latin America,” the website said.

