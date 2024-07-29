MALAYSIA is currently listed as among 15 countries in the Olympics rewarding six-figure bonuses to their athletes who bag the gold.

According to Forbes, Malaysia is ranked the top five with the highest six-figure bonus, coming in fourth place at $214,000 (RM992,634).

Meanwhile, bronze medalists reportedly receive 10% of the total bonus.

“Regardless of where they land on the podium, Malaysian competitors are entitled to a pension for life, ranging between roughly $400 (RM1,855) and $1,100 (RM5,101) a month,” Forbes was quoted as saying.

Hong Kong tops the list offering a whooping $768,000 (RM3.5 million) for gold medalists while Israel was listed second for their $275,000 (RM1.2 million) reward for those who won the gold and in third place is Serbia with $218,000 (around RM1 million) for their gold medalists.

The New Straits Times reported earlier that RM4 million will be offered to the first Malaysian Olympic gold medalist on top of a serviced apartment worth RM1 million.

The prize money was generously sponsored by Malaysian companies to the victorious athlete who clinches the first Olympic gold on top of RM1 million from the government.

These contributions were made in addition to the RM1 million through the National Sports Incentive Scheme (SHAKAM).

Yinson Holdings contributed RM1 million while RM500,000 was pledged by Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad and MJ Health Screening Centre each.

