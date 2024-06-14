What do you do when you received a call from your employer after working hours?

Would you pick up or would you ignore the call?

According to Malaysian businessman Aliff Syukri, one should always be available to answer phone calls or text messages from one’s employer in order to be an exemplary staff.

In a one-minute tiktok video posted by user papalarisofficial, Aliff shares his opinion on the question, “My employer always calls time during non-working hours. Should I pick up?”

He starts off by explaining that it is mandatory for an employee to pick up phone calls from their bosses, even on weekends, as this reflects someone’s hardworking characteristics.

READ MORE: JB jeweller gifts staff Proton X50 for outstanding work