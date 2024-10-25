FOOD and beverage establishments are expected to follow stringent food safety regulations.

And one of it includes keeping the food premise free of dirt, rubbish, and pests.

Like cockroaches. These pesky insects can carry and expel bacteria as they defecate and salivate on food, food-contact services, and packaging.

Unfortunately, a tiny cockroach was recently spotted crawling on buns and pastries at a local bakery, much to the disgust of Malaysian netizens.

Horrified customer Niaa Raj took to her TikTok account to share a video of a tiny roach making its way through a row of pastries.

In the 49-second video, the vermin can be seen crawling on the pastries, even taking the time to “inspect” a few of the delectable morsels.

She shared that the incident had occurred on October 23 at 1.30pm.

“No cleanliness at all.

“There are cockroaches guys.

“Please make sure to check the surface before you guys purchase food and beverage!” advised Niaa in her caption.

Her video has since garnered over 160,000 views from disgusted netizens who thanked her for highlighting the incident.

“Thanks for highlighting this.

“These businesses should make it a point to keep their premises clean.

“Hope they’ll learn a lesson from this post,” commented @pc708.

“100 percent this outlet must be close for 7 to 14 days for sanitization as per KKM food act,” said @Decano.

Many also suggested that Niaa report the incident to the authorities to which she responded that she has filed a report to the Health Ministry (MOH).

