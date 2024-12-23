MALAYSIAN football fans have irked many Singaporeans recently following a disrespectful act that went viral.

Lately, an image of Malaysia’s football supporters holding the Singapore flag upside down following the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric (AFF) Cup has been circulating on Reddit, Facebook and TikTok.

Friday’s AFF Cup match between Malaysia and Singapore saw a tie between the two countries.

However, the Singaporean team secured a spot in the AFF Cup semi-finals while Harimau Malaya was unfortunately eliminated from the game.

Following the loss, Malaysian fans were seen displaying bad sportsmanship after social media posts showed images of these fans holding their neighbouring country’s flag upside down with several of them posing with their middle fingers in the air.

In an image posted on Reddit, a banner with the Singapore written on it was also held upside down.

Needless to say, many were displeased and angered by the fan’s behaviour, resorting to a new low to express their frustration due to losing.

“They don’t realise it reflects a lot more on them. Dumb and ignorant, on top of being unsportsmanlike,” a netizen commented.