A nasi kandar shop in Penang is in the spotlight once again, thanks to a local influencer’s record-breaking appetite.

Ashwad Fat Burger, known for his food reviews, has set a new high with a jaw dropping RM350 feast at Nasi Kandar Sulaiman. This impressive feat surpasses his previous record of RM222 set last year.

The extravagant meal included rice, prawns, squid, chicken, a giant fish head and various other ingredients, all drenched in a rich curry gravy which he devoured under one hour.

Nasi Kandar Sulaiman showcased the record-breaking tray in a viral Facebook post, which has garnered over 3,000 reactions and numerous comments.

The restaurant also included the breakdown of the RM350 meal:

Rice: RM1.50

Prawns: RM8 x 33 (RM264)

Squid: RM8.50 x 2 (RM17)

Chicken: RM5.50

Fish head: RM50

Hard-boiled egg: RM1

Okra: RM1

Egg with onions: RM2

Squid roe: RM8

