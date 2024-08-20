A nasi kandar shop in Penang is in the spotlight once again, thanks to a local influencer’s record-breaking appetite.
Ashwad Fat Burger, known for his food reviews, has set a new high with a jaw dropping RM350 feast at Nasi Kandar Sulaiman. This impressive feat surpasses his previous record of RM222 set last year.
The extravagant meal included rice, prawns, squid, chicken, a giant fish head and various other ingredients, all drenched in a rich curry gravy which he devoured under one hour.
Nasi Kandar Sulaiman showcased the record-breaking tray in a viral Facebook post, which has garnered over 3,000 reactions and numerous comments.
The restaurant also included the breakdown of the RM350 meal:
Rice: RM1.50
Prawns: RM8 x 33 (RM264)
Squid: RM8.50 x 2 (RM17)
Chicken: RM5.50
Fish head: RM50
Hard-boiled egg: RM1
Okra: RM1
Egg with onions: RM2
Squid roe: RM8
The restaurant wrote: “RM350, record-breaking feast. All-time biggest record ever. One person eats for RM350.”
“Ashwad Fat Burger makes a comeback. What a crazy comeback. He’s also a food review influencer. Last year it was RM222, and today it’s RM350—he’s really on fire.
“Now he’s the all-time number 1. The Singaporean record only lasted two months,” it stated.
The restaurant noted that it did not invite this record breaking feat but that the influencer initiated this eating fest on his own.
Ashwad’s recent feat surpasses the previous record held by Singaporean TikToker Zermatt Neo who finished a RM300 plate of nasi kandar.
Some netizens joked about Ashwad’s potential annual nasi kandar consumption, while others compared him to Singaporean Zermatt, noting that Zermatt’s record was more impressive due to the larger quantity of rice.
“Just one plate of rice...the side dishes are expensive...not that impressive...Zermatt’s rice portion was meant for four people!” one user called Fareezwan Faiz commented.
“How can we lose? Malaysia boleh!” Mahamad Syazwan Sukri commented jokingly.
Muhammad Asif wrote: “I think I can break the record. The rule is not to take too much rice—just take all the prawns. Yess!!! Here we go!!”