A popular Nasi Kandar chain has been fined RM221,773.20 for unlawfully broadcasting Astro programs across several of its restaurants.

Astro announced in an official statement that Thaqwa (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd will pay the fine to its subsidiary, Measat Broadcast Systems Sdn Bhd, for illegally broadcasting Astro content at eight additional outlets beyond their legally subscribed locations.

“Thaqwa only had subscriptions for two specific premises but extended the use to its other eight restaurants without permission through the use of Astro’s smart cards, decoder boxes, and other equipment to access and display Astro content.

“As part of the settlement, Thaqwa agreed to use their Astro subscription solely at the authorised locations and to respect Astro’s copyright and intellectual property rights,” it said

Astro’s Chief of Sales and Marketing, Tai Kam Leong, emphasised that this settlement is part of a broader effort to safeguard intellectual property rights.

He said: “Astro is fully committed to fighting digital piracy, knowing how much it harms the media and creative industry.

“By taking strong legal steps and protecting intellectual property, Astro helps ensure that creators and artists are paid fairly for their work. This fight is key to keeping the industry alive and thriving, allowing new ideas and content to flourish,” he said.

