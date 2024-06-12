Malaysian man and his family brave floodwaters to attend his engagement ceremony in Terengganu

A fiancé and his family were so determined their engagement would go ahead despite severe flooding, to the point they braved the floodwaters to make it to the bride’s home in Terengganu.

In a viral TikTok video shared by the fiancée @zulaiqashafie94, the man and his family could be see wading through the knee-deep murky floodwaters.

Each of the family members could be seen carrying an umbrella.

The woman explained in the caption that they initially intended to postpone the engagement, however, all the preparations had already been made.

She added that they did not anticipate being hit by a second wave of floods.

“We wanted to postpone the engagement, but all the preparations had already been made. The weather yesterday was beautiful. But today, we’re faced with the challenge of a second wave,” shared @zulaiqashafie94.

She also took the opportunity to thank the groom and his family in her caption for honouring their promise to attend the engagement ceremony despite the unpredictable weather conditions.

Later on in the TikTok video, she could be seen posing happily with her fiancé.

Malaysian netizens quickly took to the comment section to congratulate the sweet couple who did not let even floodwaters come in the way of their special day.

Many were touched by the efforts from the man and his family.

“So touched to see the effort from your fiancé and his family. May all your future plans be made easier,” wished @lensa_ina.

“Congratulations! May everything go smoothly and may your bond last until paradise ??. Hopefully, you’ll cherish the sacrifices made by your fiancé and his family who braved the flood,” commented @Erra Elina.

Some also joked that she managed to get engaged despite the flood, while they remained single living in a flood-free zone.

“Even in the flood, they got engaged. Meanwhile, in my place, it’s dry as a bone, and not one person came,” joked @syirr99.