Malaysian mom claims workplace bullying led her to lash out at son

A Malaysian mother claimed she struck her child as a means of managing the emotional toll from prolonged workplace bullying.

Sharing her story in a Facebook group, the woman who remains anonymous revealed that for nearly a year, her colleagues had been spreading false rumours about her, leading to mistreatment by other staff members, Kosmo reported.

ALSO READ: Poor work-life balance bane of Malaysian workers

“I’ve been dealing with this problem for almost a year. I’ve been severely bullied both mentally and physically.

“One colleague, in particular, is very jealous if I receive praise from the boss or rewards from the company, which are all the result of my own efforts,” she was quoted as saying.

“She spread lies about me to others, and I became so stressed that I suffered from depression. The worst part is that every time I was bullied at work, I would take out my frustration on my child when I came home.

“I hit my eight-year-old child, using the anger meant for my bully. I feel terrible for my child, but the effects of the bullying made me lose my sanity,“ she said.

She also stressed that companies need to take a more serious role when addressing bullying complaints from employees.

“People might say workplace bullying is common, but we shouldn’t normalise it. I reported the issue to management two months ago, but no action has been taken.

“Please take a stronger stance to address workplace bullying,“ she said.