Malaysian student scores perfect 100% in Sejarah exam, baffles netizens

A Malaysian student has recently become a sensation on TikTok after achieving an impressive feat—scoring full marks in History, a subject that many students find intimidating.

The moment went viral when TikTok user @slf6n shared a video showcasing their perfectly written answers to History Paper 2.

The exam covered a range of challenging topics, from the Malacca Sultanate and the Rukun Negara to Malaysia’s Independence and even World War II in Europe.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.7 million views, with netizens showering the student with praise.

In response to the flood of questions, Hyeonna shared her approach to studying.

“Here’s a study tip I use with the Pomodoro technique: 45 minutes of studying and 25 minutes of rest.

“For memorising, I first read and try to remember the material, then I close the book and write down in my notes what I’ve memorised,” she wrote in the comments.

Many viewers expressed their admiration, with some commenting that it was a refreshing change to see a young person so dedicated to their studies, especially in an age where many teens are more focused on internet fame.

One netizen called Fify Farisha657 commented: “Well done! You’re proof that there are still students who put in the effort to study, even though big exams have been abolished. I hope you become an inspiration for your friends to succeed together.”

“Awesome... when it comes to History, sigh, I don’t even know what I’m writing... it just doesn’t stick in my head. But every exam, I never leave a blank page. I write whatever I remember, even if it’s not exactly what the question asked,” anissyahirahzainudin wrote.