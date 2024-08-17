A Malaysian Tesla owner has reportedly been caught using electricity without paying for it, according to a recent video shared by the #UpdateInfo X page.

The footage shows a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) staff informing the vehicle owner that his Tesla’s home charging unit was not connected to his electricity meter.

The TNB staff explained that because the charger was not linked to the meter, none of the electricity used to charge the Tesla was recorded, resulting in financial losses for TNB.

“#UpdateInfo” wrote, alleging that the owner was pretending not to understand after being caught, stating, “He got caught, so he’s just acting like he didn’t know.

“He stole electricity and now pretends not to understand what the TNB staff is telling him.”

In the video, the TNB staff highlighted that the situation violated the law and instructed the Tesla owner to address the issue immediately.

The owner, however, contended that the fault might lie with the installation, claiming, “I’m not sure about this as the technicians did the installation.”

The Tesla owner suggested the problem might have stemmed from the installation process carried out by Tesla technicians.

The TNB staff acknowledged that this could indeed be a possibility.

While the exact cause of the issue remains unclear, the TNB staff has followed proper procedures and assisted the Tesla owner in rectifying the situation.