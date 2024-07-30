THERE a few things that unite Malaysians. Our food, history, culture, and now, the Olympics.

TikTok user xliffiskandar took to his account yesterday (July 29) to share a touching moment of Malaysians gathering at an eatery to watch the Olympic Games.

In the video, the user could be seen at Genting Highlands mall where a huge crowd of spectators could be seen gathering at an eatery, watching the badminton match.

Cheers could be heard erupting, fists in the air, amongst the crowd. “Look at their smile,” captioned the user, highlighting the spectators smiles, watching the players.

“Don’t dispute over race and religion my friend, when we all live under one roof.

“Good luck to Malaysian athletes, let’s go for the gold,” cheered xliffiskandar in his video.

The video has garnered over 100K views with many netizens feeling emotional and touched over the scene.

“Winning or losing is part of the game. Thank you to the Malaysian athletes for carrying the Jalur Gemilang all the way to Paris... I am proud of you. Let’s go Malaysia Gold!” cheered a TikTok user.

“I’m feeling very emotional right now. This is making me tear up,” gushed Wida Sham.

“Two words: Very proud,” said another.

