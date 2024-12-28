A concerned local man recently expressed his worries after witnessing a child refueling a car with a petrol pump while its engine still running, at an Ampang petrol station.

In a Facebook video shared on VideoViral Malaysia, the man recorded the incident from his car which also showed another young boy alighting the car and assisting the slightly older boy by putting the yellow pump back then getting back into the vehicle.

“What is this? This child is filling up the car with petrol when it could explode. Don’t you love your children?

“If you want to teach your child, do so correctly,” he said, adding that the petrol station staff were not monitoring the children’s actions.

While pumping petrol, the car doors were also left open which is said to run a risk of static electricity, that can cause a fire due to sparks ignited near the fuel cap.

Fortunately, nothing untoward happened and the car drove away safely.

His video garnered mixed reactions with many criticising him for using a mobile phone near a petrol pump while others agreed that the situation was indeed dangerous.

Others also pointed out that many young children are taught to use a petrol pump by their families to teach them a sense of independence.

“There is nothing wrong with a young child learning to use a petrol pump. What is clearly wrong here is the door open with the car engine running,” a user remarked.

“Filling up gas with the door open like that is dangerous since it can cause a fire,” another netizen said.

“You using the phone near a petrol pump is dangerous too isn’t that right,” a user quipped.