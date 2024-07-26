A school sporting event in Pahang was recently called out for the choice of advertisement posters dotting the venue hall.

In a Facebook post by Abdul Hadi Al-Farsi, he called out a ping pong match organised by the Sports Council of Pahang Schools (MSSP) held in a space with alcohol advertiments surrounding the premises.

Abdul Hadi accused the organisers of not accommodating to religious sensitivities according to Islam.

“Do not use a hall that is clearly promoting alcohol. Respect our Muslim sensitivities,” he said in his post.

He also reasoned in the comments that he was concerned about the children in the tournament coming across the advertisements.

Netizens were split on the topic, pointing out that while the advertisements are probably not suitable for a school sports event, they did not vehemently oppose the presence of these posters and suggested that Abdul consult the state education board on the event being held in such a venue.

On the other hand, others agreed with Abdul’s sentiments, saying that the posters should have been “covered up” so that the young students competing do not see the advertisements.

