IT is a well-known fact that Singapore-registered vehicles are prohibited from using the RON95 fuel to fill up their vehicles.

But time and time again, we are greeted with viral videos of Singaporean folks doing so.

Most recently, a man was seen fuelling up his Honda vehicle with RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur.

In the video that was posted by Engear TV on Facebook yesterday (July 21), the man who was dressed in a red long sleeved shirt and blue jeans could be seen refuelling his Singapore-registered car with the RON95 petrol.

The man can then be seen stepping into the petrol station’s convenience store.

“Is this the real meaning of theft?” captioned the video.

The people recording the video could be heard naming the petrol station and its location which was located along Jalan Damansara.

Naturally, the video has garnered a lot of frustration and rage from Malaysian netizens who were displeased with foreigners taking advantage of Malaysia’s subsidised petrol.

“There are plenty of cases like this. Foreign drivers get away without any action taken on them. And the ones who get fined are the petrol stations. Actually, these foreign drivers should be heavily fined before they can leave Malaysia, just like what Thailand does,” commented Facebook user Adi As.

“Action should be taken towards the owner of the petrol station for allowing a foreign-registered vehicle to fuel their car with subsidised petrol,” said another.

Meanwhile, the KL division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living ministry has taken action towards the petrol station, according to Sinar Harian.

Its chief enforcement officer Nurul Syarina Md Anuar said investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Friday.

“The petrol station is suspected of having committed an offence under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for violating the Controller of Supplies Directive by selling RON95 petrol to a vehicle with a foreign registration number as provided under Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974,“ she was quoted as saying.

KL KPDN has since seized the payment receipt, CCTV footage of the incident, and business documents to assist in the investigation.

She also urged the members of the public with information on any misconduct by petrol stations or related issues to file a complaint or provide immediate information to KPDN.

