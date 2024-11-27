IT is very easy to get into debt to the point it may spiral out of control.

A man burdened with overwhelming debt shared his concerns keeping it from his wife.

According to his anonymous submission posted on X by @meingl, he has two personal loans totaling RM85,000 and RM76,000, said to have entered a “legal status”.

On top of that, the 32-year-old man has credit card debt estimated at RM25,000 across three cards and also bogged with another debt nearly amounting to RM150,000 owedt to a credit company.

The RM150,000 debt owed to the credit company has been reported to CTOS.

Altogether, his debts come up to RM361,000.

The 32-year-old man shared that his net salary is RM4,800 but is saddled with multiple debts amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

He has since asked what can he do to deal with the matter at hand.

Commenters have suggested that the man just confess to his wife, pointing out that it will eventually affect her life.

Others have also advised him to settle his debts using the Counselling and Credit Management Agency (AKPK), also suggesting he take up other side jobs to increase his income to facilitate in paying off the debts.

