MANAGING one’s finances can be an uphill battle for many, especially when bogged down with loans to pay off.

A X post by @meinmokhtar showed an anonymous submission by a 27-year-old woman who confessed to being burdened with a lot of loan payments.

“Usually, people would share about their assets. I would like to share about debt,” the submission read.

She said has a RM40,000 car loan for nine years, a RM38,000 personal loan for seven years and a credit card charge of RM15,000 to pay off.

For her personal expenses, she listed her rent amounting to RM550.

Altogether, she pays a whopping RM93,550.

To top it off, she only earns RM2,400, not including her commission which is based on her monthly sales.

“My family and friends are mostly in the M40 circle so they expect me to have the same lifestyle as them.

“I am embarrassed to admit that I have quite a lot of debt,” she added.

Seeing her situation, the woman has since looked for other jobs but has had no luck so far.

Netizens advised her to slowly pay off her debts, assuring her that as long as she has a steady stream of income, she will be able to pay it off eventually.

Others also advised her to lead a more simple lifestyle and cut back on certain expenses.