A man was recently struck with food poisoning after consuming a moldy burger from a fast food chain.

A post on Xiaohongshu by the man’s girlfriend sought for advice to hold the eatery accountable after reaching out to them to report the incident.

The picture attached to the post showed the half-eaten burger with a noticeable patch of mold on the bun.

She contacted the fast food company to alert them about the incident only for them to allegedly tell her such incidents were an ongoing issue in several branches.

ALSO READ: Urgent need for food safety education

“If no one comes forward with a complaint, I do not know if the same thing will happen to others,” she said in her post.

The woman alleged that the fast food joint would take responsibility at first but then told her that any problems must be reported within 24 hours.

Not only that, the eatery contacted her after three days since the incident, to which she alleged that they are trying to “evade responsibility.”

She then asked netizens how to hold the fast food joint accountable for their oversight to which they suggested to file a complaint directly to the Health Ministry or do it with the help of a doctor.

ALSO READ: Woman allegedly dies after eating sandwich bought at R&R, JKNT awaits food analysis