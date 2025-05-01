A man has sparked online ire recently after a clip of him feeding monkeys food laced with poison circulated all over social media, angering netizens.

In a video reshared from TikTok on X by @strayfreefndn, the viral video showed the man flinging what was said to be ice cream containing the poison to the monkeys.

A lot of monkeys gathered round to catch the ice-creams flung towards them, including one with small baby monkeys on its back.

A check on the man’s TikTok page showed that he has multiple videos of him promoting the product.

One of his videos gained some online traction, amassing 560,000 views, depicting a demonstration of how to make poison-laced bananas in an attempt to promote the product.

Harian Metro reported that the man, who claims to have imported the poison from Thailand, believes the method of mixing food with the poison can solve the issue of crops being wrecked by wild animals faced by the farmers that incur losses amounting to thousands of ringgit.

However, other parties did not agree with the man’s ways after Director-General of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said his actions were a form of abuse toward the protected wildlife species.

Abdul Kadir stated that deliberately poisoning or killing protected wildlife is an offence according to the Act 716 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.