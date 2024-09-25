GETTING stranded while on the road due to car troubles can be quite a troublesome or even a scary experience, especially during bad weather.

During these times, not many are willing to step in and help.

However, a man recently took the trouble in assisting a woman stuck on the highway in Pendang after her car tyre was punctured - all while it was raining cats and dogs at the time.

A TikTok video by @yarazaqquntukku showed the motorcyclist crouched on the road helping to remove the punctured tyre.

Yara was overcome with emotion as he worked on helping her with the tyre.

“I do not know who he is and he does not know who I am. He stopped instinctively with sincerity,” she said in the video’s comment section.

Yara added that the kind Samaritan works in a hospital and that he has helped out others in the past.

In an interview with radio station Hot FM, the man, Rizal, explained that he was on the way to work, approaching the Pendang toll booth.

“The rain was quite heavy. I noticed that she seemed frightened - standing outside her car under an umbrella.

“So when I saw her crying all by herself, I turned around with all the lorries speeding by. II asked her what happened and she said her tyre had punctured,” Rizal told the radio host.

At first when Rizal offered to help,she declined informing him that she had contacted the traffic helpline for assistance but he still insisted in helping her out.

“I intend (to help). Throughout the time I have worked, driving back and forth, I will stop to help if I notice anything,” he added.

Netizens praised the man’s selfless act in stopping to help an individual in need, even when it could have posed a risk to his safety.