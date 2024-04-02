A Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officer shared a body cam footage of him assisting an e-hailing driver who had suffered a flat tyre on a busy road in Petaling Jaya.

The officer approached the vehicle, where the man was struggling with the issue.

Concerned about the safety of stopping on the road, the policeman first guided the car to a safer spot.

Along with his partner, they then helped change the flat tyre, even though the man had a passenger.

The officer then emphasised the importance of safety in such situations.

The video was reposted by PDRM on its official Facebook page, providing additional context about the incident, which occurred in Petaling Jaya, involving a member of the Mobile Patrol Vehicle Unit of Petaling Jaya District Police’s Crime Prevention And Community Safety Department.