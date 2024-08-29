A driver expressed her joy at being able to reunite with an uncle who offered assistance when her car suddenly broke down on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Highway (SUKE).

Thanks to the netizens, Siti Aishah Shauqina, 25, was able to locate Ang Ngee Seng and express her heartfelt gratitude for his help.

“I am touched and appreciate the ‘uncle’s’ help, and I am grateful to have met him. Thank you, uncle, for being willing to help and drive my car when I was at a loss,“ she told Harian Metro.

She mentioned that during the incident at 6pm on July 24, she only managed to thank the man but didn’t have a chance to exchange phone numbers, leading her to search for him on TikTok.

“My post got attention, and many people helped, eventually leading me to meet uncle on August 22. I want to treat uncle to a meal as a token of appreciation for his help to me at that time.

“Once I got uncle’s phone number, I sent him a message, but he didn’t respond. It was only in the second week that uncle replied after I showed him news about it. Uncle said he thought I was a ‘scammer.’ I’m grateful we finally met,“ she was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, they talked about the incident, and the man mentioned that his help was given sincerely.

“He also said he became suddenly ‘popular’ after the story went viral, with some media wanting to interview him, but he politely declined.

“People commenting on TikTok also recognised uncle and told me that he is indeed a kind person who likes to help anyone.

“For me, uncle is truly kind because he drove my car with a hard brake pedal, controlling the car only with the handbrake while I drove his car.

“He also advised me to sit at the front of the car for safety rather than at the back, which was like advice from a father.

“After 10 minutes, my brother and mother arrived. If uncle hadn’t helped me, I would have had to wait for help from the highway authorities, and the location was dangerous due to sharp curves and heavy traffic during rush hour,“ she said.

She stated that her TikTok post wasn’t to seek attention but was an effort to find uncle Ang and thank all the netizens who helped track down the man.

“This story also shows that help should be given regardless of race, as long as we have sympathy and empathy. These two elements need to be cultivated within ourselves so that we can help anyone in need,“ she said.

Recalling the incident, she said her car broke down suddenly with the brake pedal becoming stiff in the middle of the road, blocking the lane.

Ang came to her rescue by offering to move her car to a safer spot.

It was previously reported that Siti Aishah was seeking help from netizens to locate the Chinese man who assisted her.