A man’s attempt to sell his 42-year-old refrigerator on TikTok for a whopping RM20,000, received mixed responses recently.

Now, apparently he managed to sell it at the offered price.

According to Harian Metro, the entrepreneur Mohammad Azli managed to let go of his decades-old Singer refrigerator, initially purchased by his father for only RM300.

He added that the refrigerator not only works but also carries sentimental value since he grew up with it.

“I am almost the same age as the refrigerator, and it is not just any old item but a witness to my struggles and a symbol of the effort I put in to overcome hardship.

“It can be said that it is one of my most prized possessions. I just shared the video wanting to sell the refrigerator for RM20,000 as content (a share) to reminisce about old memories, never expecting anyone to seriously want to buy it.,” he was quoted as saying.

Azli mentioned that he received many messages and offers from three interested buyers.

He then sold the nostalgic item to an antique collector from Melaka because the man made the first move by offering to buy it.

“The man agreed with the sale price, did not bargain, and even took the refrigerator on the same day. I let go of the refrigerator not because of money; I hope it can add value elsewhere with its new owner.”

Azli added that a portion of the RM20,000 will be used to help individuals in need.