A Malaysian man has sparked a frenzy online after putting up his decades-old refrigerator for sale at a staggering RM20,000.

In a TikTok video shared by @abang_mat2023, the seller, known as Abang Mat, revealed that the fridge has been with him since he was just a year old.

“Anyone interested? Maybe the state museum wants it? Contact me. I’m selling it for RM20,000,” he quipped in the clip.

“This refrigerator has been here since Abang Mat was 1-years-old. Now I’m in my 40s.

“This fridge has never needed a gas refill and has never broken down,” he said.

His post quickly went viral, amassing over a million views as netizens reacted with shock and amusement.

Many were baffled by the hefty price tag, especially given the fridge’s visibly worn-out condition.

Some, however, saw the humour in it, suggesting that the sentimental value was what truly made it priceless.

“He’s not actually selling it, that’s why he put RM20K... It’s the memories that are priceless,” one user called CEO_SupeRing commented.

Others were less sentimental, joking that RM20,000 could be better spent on a modern fridge.

“Even fridges with touch screens don’t cost RM20K,” Hnnz wrote.

“Keep it for another 60 years, bro. InshaAllah, it’ll be worth 2 million in the future,” Mr.com commented.