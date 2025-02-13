A man in China recently suffered an expensive misfortune on the second day of Chinese New Year after his new electric car caught on fire when fireworks were set off in its vicinity.

The man, identified as Qiu (transliteration), found his 20-day-old BYD ‘Fangcheng Leopard 8’ worth 400,000 yuan (RM244,686) up in flames after a child lit the fireworks which burned a trash bin and eventually spread to his car, according to Chinese news portal Singtao.

On the evening of January 30, he parked the car near an apartment building for a dinner with his friends and by the time he had returned to the car with only its bare shell remaining.

“All the documents in the car, including the driving permit, were completely burned, and nothing was left,” he was quoted as saying.

Police investigations revealed that a 10-year-old child was behind the incident and since the person involved was underaged, the police did not file a case.

To make things worse for Qiu, his insurance company rejected the claim, saying the incident was caused by a “third party”, as quoted, making them responsible for the fire.

Unfortunately for Qiu, the child’s parents said they were unable to compensate for the damages despite coming forward and admitted responsibility for the fire.

It is learnt Qiu is currently contemplating on filing a lawsuit