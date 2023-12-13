IT’S common to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. But, not everyone has the same mindset as to arrive at the airport early to avoid such inconveniences.

A recent incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) has been making waves online after a video of a passenger who missed his Beijing-bound flight went viral after he was seen berating the ground staff for closing the boarding gate.

Shared by a Reddit user named UsernameGenerik, the video exposes the passenger’s frustration at being denied boarding despite arriving just 10 minutes before the scheduled departure.

In the aviation industry, passengers are generally advised to reach boarding gates well in advance, usually 30 to 90 minutes before departure. This standard procedure ensures smooth operations and timely departures.

In the video, the passenger could be seen attempting to hold the staff accountable, recording their tag numbers and threatening to make the incident viral.

Despite the passenger’s agitation, the staff remained calm, showing their identification tags to the camera.

However, online sentiments largely sided with the airport staff. Viewers pointed out that the passenger’s last-minute arrival at the gate was the primary reason for missing the flight, not the actions of the ground staff.